Euro 2024: England and Netherlands Win Openers; Scores, Results, Highlights, and Standings

Christian Eriksen made a triumphant return to the Euros, scoring a pivotal goal three years after suffering a cardiac arrest. His performance stole the spotlight on Sunday, a day that saw several top teams make their tournament debuts. Among them were the Netherlands, who staged a comeback to defeat Poland, and England, who narrowly fended off Serbia's comeback bid to secure their opening victory in Germany.

Here's the full roundup of Sunday's Euro action.

On Sunday, the Euro 2024 matches unfolded with the following results:

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Denmark 1, Slovenia 1

Serbia 0, England 1

England secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. The match started brightly for the Three Lions as Jude Bellingham, continuing his impressive form, netted his maiden major tournament goal for England in the 13th minute, heading in a cross from Bukayo Saka.

In Stuttgart, Denmark and Slovenia played out a memorable 1-1 draw, marked by Christian Eriksen's poignant return to the international stage with a goal that underscored the match's significance for both nations.

Denmark dominated proceedings for much of the match but struggled to convert their opportunities, enabling Slovenia to gradually regain momentum. The turning point came with Erik Janza's crucial equalizer in the 72nd minute, a powerful long-distance strike from a set piece. This goal was particularly significant for Slovenia, marking their return to the Euros after a hiatus since 2000.

Netherlands 2, Poland 1: Weghorst rescues the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst's decisive goal in the 83rd minute secured a comeback victory for the Netherlands in their Euro opener. Despite falling behind early to Adam Buksa's well-taken set-piece goal just 16 minutes into the match, the Dutch rallied to earn all three points.



Here's the current standings and standout goal from the Euro 2024 matches:

Group C:

England: 3 points, Goal Difference +1

Denmark: 1 point, Goal Difference 0

Slovenia: 1 point, Goal Difference 0

Serbia: 0 points, Goal Difference -1

Group D:

Netherlands: 3 points, Goal Difference +1

Austria: 0 points, Goal Difference 0

France: 0 points, Goal Difference 0

Poland: 0 points, Goal Difference -1

Goal of the Day:

Slovenia celebrated their return to the Euros with Erik Janza's equalizer in the 77th minute against Denmark. Janza's decisive one-touch strike from outside the penalty area capped off a memorable moment for Slovenia in their first Euro appearance since 2000.