Euro 2024: France Clinches Narrow Win Over Austria In Group D Clash

France secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday, thanks to an own goal from defender Maximilian Woeber in their Euro 2024 debut. Despite the win, Didier Deschamps' team appeared unconvincing as they failed to capitalize on their early lead.

In the second half at Duesseldorf, France couldn't extend their advantage, while Austria struggled to mount any serious threats. A pivotal moment came when Kylian Mbappe missed a clear opportunity shortly after halftime. The France captain later had to leave the pitch in the 90th minute due to a clash of heads, which left him with a nosebleed.

