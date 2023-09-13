Euro 2024 Qualifying: Norway, Spain, Italy, Belgium secure wins

Oslo [Norway], September 13 : Norway defeated Georgia 2-1, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard scoring as Norway delayed Scotland's qualification for Euro 2024 on Tuesday night.

Scotland needed a draw between the two in Group A to qualify for the finals in Germany, but Haaland's header and Odegaard's shot from the edge of the area effectively killed those ambitions before halftime.

Georgia scored in stoppage time through Budu Zivzivadze, resulting in a stressful last few seconds, but Norway held on to keep their qualification chances alive.

In the other Group A game, Spain - Scotland's next opponents - defeated Cyprus 6-0 in Granada.

Gavi and Mikel Merino scored from midfield to put La Roja ahead 2-0 at the break. The remaining goals were scored by substitutes, including Joselu, Ferran Torres, and Alex Baena, with the former Manchester City striker scoring a brace.

In England's group C, Italy defeated Ukraine 2-1 to go into second place behind the Three Lions.

Luciano Spalletti's side took control at the San Siro thanks to Davide Frattesi's brace, but Ukraine, who withdrew Mykhailo Mudryk from the starting lineup, pulled one back through Andrey Yarmolenko.

Italy will then go to Wembley to face England on October 17, with the Three Lions knowing that a win will guarantee them a place in Germany.

Following their 2-0 win over Malta, North Macedonia joined Italy and Ukraine on seven points. Elif Elmas' and Jonav Manev's goals in the first half were enough to keep the Euro 2020 contenders in contention.

Belgium defeated Estonia 5-0, putting them one win away from qualifying for Euro 2024. Romelu Lukaku scored twice.

The Red Devils led 2-0 at halftime with to goals from Jan Vertonghen and Leandro Trossard, before Lukaku clinched the victory with two goals in two minutes just before the hour mark. Charles de Ketelaere added a fifth goal to close off the scoring.

Belgium is joined at the top of Group F by Austria, which won a critical 3-1 away at Sweden, whose qualifying dreams have been dashed.

Ralf Rangnick's side led Sweden by seven points after halftime thanks to Marco Gregoritsch's goal and Marko Arnautovic's brace. Austria will play Belgium next, and whomever wins will be guaranteed a place in Euro 2024.

Switzerland maintains its lead at the top of Group I after a 3-0 victory over Andorra. Goals by Cedric Itten, Granit Xhaka, and Xherdan Shaqiri's late penalty keep them three points clear of Israel, which beat Belarus 1-0 courtesy to a late victory from Gavriel Kanichowsky.

Each of the ten groups will see two teams qualify automatically: the group winners and runners-up.

The play-offs will then determine the final three teams.

Germany, as hosts, is the only country that is certain to be one of the 24 nations competing in the tournament next summer.

