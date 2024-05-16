"Europe is a step in right direction": Palmer expresses delight as Chelsea takes step closer to European football

Brighton and Hove [UK], May 16 : Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer expressed his delight after the club further strengthened their position for a possible spot in the Europan football following their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Palmer featured on the scoresheet as he broke the stalemate in the 34th minute of the game following Marc Cucurella's cross. Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to replace Mykhailo Mudryk and doubled Chelsea's lead with a clinical finish.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute, Chelsea managed to hold onto their lead after Danny Welbeck found the back of the net in injury time.

"We needed the three points. It was hard towards the end and throughout the match, but to get the three points and for it to be in our hands to get sixth place is big for us. Hopefully, we can do it. Chelsea is a big club, everyone wants to finish higher than sixth, but we have to look at where we've been at the start of the season, throughout the season," said Palmer, according to club website.

"We've been 13th and 12th this season. Last season was the same, so to get back into Europe is a step in the right direction. Big credit to the manager because all the players love him, we've got to fight for him. It's been a good season and hopefully we can get European football at the end of it," Palmer added.

The victory helped Chelsea leapfrog Newcastle United to the sixth position, which guaranteed a spot in the European competition next season. Newcastle United's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United helped their cause as well.

Palmer has been on a goal-scoring spree in the ongoing season for Chelsea. He netted his 22nd Premier League goal of his debut campaign for Chelsea, which helped him match club legend Frank Lampard's best tally for a season which was set in 2009/10.

Palmer talked about his performance this season and said, "Getting 22 goals in the Premier League is a big achievement. Obviously Lampard is one of the best Chelsea players in history, but hopefully I can keep going. It's my first season but I've got to keep pushing on. It might be tough to get more next season, but I will give it a go!"

Chelsea will play their final game of the campaign against Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge. A victory would ensure European football for the next season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor