Berlin, Dec 16 When European football's in-form attackers meet in the Munich arena on Sunday, it could be an interesting aspect of the German Bundesliga's top game.

While Bayern strikers Harry Kane (18 goals) and Leroy Sane (eight) lead the continental scorer list with 26 goals, Serhou Guirassy (16) and Deniz Undav (eight) are close behind with 24, reports Xinhua.

Inter forwards Lautaro Martinez (14) and Hakan Calhanoglu (seven) have combined for 21 goals.

At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid attackers such as Kylian Mbappe (15) and Randal Kolo Muani (four), Erling Haaland (14) and Julian Alvarez (four), Jude Bellingham (12) and Rodrygo (six) are trailing in the rankings.

While scorer lists in Germany, England, Italy, France, and Spain feature some familiar names, VfB Stuttgart's goal hunters emerging among the top is as surprising as the club's performance this season.

The 2007 German champion has re-entered the limelight after years of drought, having narrowly escaped relegation in the two previous campaigns.

A significant decline after the team's UEFA Champions League participation in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons turned the side into a trouble spot.

Relegation in 2016 and 2019 exacerbated the Swabian side's financial difficulties, while the current season seems to be a turning point for the team led by a coach with a famous name.

Sebastian Hoeness is not only the son of former Bayern striker Dieter Hoeness but also the nephew of former Bayern president and German international Uli Hoeness.

The 41-year-old has created a competitive squad despite losing key players such as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa, and Wataru Endo, as Guirassy and Undav have helped the club ride the wave.

Two victories over Dortmund (league and German Cup), along with a draw against table leaders Leverkusen, have propelled Stuttgart to third position after 14 rounds of matches.

With 31 points, the VfB is now the best-ever third-placed team at this stage since the implementation of the three-point system.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer described the uprise as a "serious challenger."

However, the future of on-loan keeper Alexander Nubel (Bayern) and Undav is uncertain, as well as that of Guirassy, as the Frenchman has a release clause worth 17.5 million euros (19.24 million US dollars).

As Stuttgart was forced to find smart solutions, further success could reinstall economic power. "Considering the past, we are well-advised to take things easy," coach Hoeness said, while admitting his team has developed rapidly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor