FC Barcelona confirms Xavi won't continue as head coach next season

Barcelona [Spain], May 24 : Spanish Giants FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed that Xavi will not continue as the first-team head coach for the next season.

Barcelona released an official statement to announce that club president Joan Laporta had informed the decision to the Spanish manager.

"Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season," the club said in a statement.

The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Spain. During this meeting, sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Alegre were also present.

In January this year, Xavi announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. However, circumstances started to change after the team found their purple patch and pulled off a string of good results.

After witnessing the performance, in April, Laporta and Xavi agreed that he would stay for the next season with the Spaniard's contract expiring in the summer next year.

However, things quickly changed after various reports suggested that Xavi's comments about the club's financial situation angered Laporta.

Under the leadership of Xavi, Barcelona went on to lift the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana in the 22/23 season.

The club went on to thank the 44-year-old for the contribution he made to the club since his arrival in November 2021.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world," the statement added.

Xavi will be in the technical area for Barcelona for the last time in their game away to Sevilla on Sunday.

During the next few days, FC Barcelona will announce the new first-team structure.

