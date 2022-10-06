FC Goa announce the sale of season tickets for ISL

FC Goa fans will have the opportunity to watch all 10 home games of the league stage for the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League with the newly launched season ticket. Prices for the first phase of the Super Early Bird offer will see season tickets priced as low as Rs 2,990, the Club announced Wednesday.

There is a discount of 50% on tickets for the West Upper stand during the Super Early Bird phase, while discount for seats in the East Upper is set at 30%. Tickets for the North Upper and South Upper stands can also be procured during this period at a discounted rate of 40%. Only a limited number of tickets will be made available during this phase. In addition, an FC Goa season ticket holder is also entitled to other perks, such as a special season ticket card, chances to meet and interact with the Club’s first team players, chances to feature on the Club’s official social media handles, and other exclusive contests.