FC Goa announces signing Sanatomba Singh Yanglem ahead of upcoming ISL season

New Delhi [India], July 23 : FC Goa on Tuesday announced the addition of young full-back Sanatomba Singh Yanglem to the club's roster.

Sanatomba is a graduate of the esteemed Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy, Sanatomba has committed to a multi-year contract with the Gaurs, securing his presence in the team well beyond the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The 18-year-old, who has demonstrated exceptional skill and potential during his time at RFYC, expressed his excitement about joining FC Goa.

"I am delighted to sign with FC Goa. Honestly, I did not expect an opportunity of this level - joining the First Team of one of the great clubs in India, with such a supportive environment. As a young player, I understand the challenges ahead in matching the levels of my more experienced teammates. However, this is the essence of football, and I am committed to my development, seeking guidance from both coaches and players," Sanatomba was quoted in a release from FC Goa as saying.

"I believe FC Goa is the perfect place for my growth. This team is renowned for nurturing young talent and helping them achieve their potential. In my position as a left-back, I have two seniors, Aakash Sangwan and Jay Gupta, to look up to and learn from. Additionally, I am eager to work with the coaching staff, especially Coach Manolo, who has a reputation for significantly impacting young players. I aspire to be one of those players," he added.

Sanatomba Singh has an impressive track record, being part of the RFYC team that won the Sub-Junior I-League in 2018-19 and finished as runners-up in the MFA (Mumbai Football Association) Super Division in 2022-23. Over his tenure with RFYC, he played 42 matches, clocked 2824 minutes, registered four assists, and contributed to an impressive 18 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said that Sanatomba has excellent qualities and is technically sound.

"Sanatomba is a left-back with excellent qualities. He is technically sound, a solid defender, and shows remarkable bravery and aggression on the field, making it difficult for opponents. He is also physically strong, and has a promising future ahead despite his young age," Marquez said.

"FC Goa provides a great platform for young footballers to hone their craft at the highest level. We are proud of Sanatomba Singh for making this step in his young career. We look forward to seeing him perform and shine on the biggest stage," an RFYC spokesperson commented on the move," he added.

Sanatomba's addition to the team will bolster FC Goa's defensive lineup as they gear up for the new season. He is the Club's seventh new signing for the season, after goalkeeper Lara Sharma, defenders Sangwan and Muhammad Hammad, midfielders Iker Guarrotxena and Dejan Drazic and forward Alan Saji.

