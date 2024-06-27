FC Goa extend goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh's contract through 2025-26 season

Fatorda (Goa)[India], June 27 : FC Goa signed a contract extension with goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh that will see him remain with the Gaurs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Arshdeep's exceptional performances over the past two seasons have been key to their success, and this new deal reflects the club's confidence in his abilities and commitment to the team's future.

The 26-year-old who began his career at the AIFF Elite Academy, first rose to prominence with Minerva Punjab FC, where he featured in their triumphant I-League campaign in 2017-18 and the 2019 AFC Cup. His talent soon caught the eye of Odisha FC, and he went on to make 33 appearances for them over three seasons.

Since joining FC Goa at the start of the 2022-23 season, the Punjab-based footballer has been a cornerstone of the team's defensive lineup. In his 17 appearances for the Gaurs in the Indian Super League, he has conceded just 14 goals, boasting eight clean sheets. His overall tally for the Gaurs includes 11 clean sheets from 21 matches.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez expressed his enthusiasm for Arshdeep's continued presence: "Arshdeep is an excellent fit for our playing style. His composure and skill with the ball at his feet make him an important part of our team. With his experience in the ISL and the ideal age, he doesn't just excel as a goalkeeper but can also initiate our build-ups from the back during the attack.

"Extending his contract is a significant step in our long-term plans, and I am confident that he will continue to play a key role in our pursuit of success."

Reflecting on his contract extension, Arshdeep Singh said, "I am incredibly grateful to FC Goa for the faith they have shown in me. My time here has been immensely rewarding, and I am excited to continue this journey with the Club. The support from the fans and the team has been fantastic, and I look forward to contributing more to the team in the coming years."

As part of our summer transfer market activity, FC Goa have so far announced the contract extensions of defenders Odei Onaindia and Jay Gupta, and midfielder Muhammed Nemil as well. Additionally, the club have strengthened the squad by signing defenders Aakash Sangwan and Muhammad Hammad, and goalkeeper Lara Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor