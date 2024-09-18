FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez frustrated after 2-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC

Margao (Goa) [India], September 18 : FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his frustration following their 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

The Gaurs started the match with great intensity, mounting numerous attacks down both wings and firing several shots on goal within the first ten minutes.

However, their offensive momentum diminished as the game went on.

Nonetheless, FC Goa took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy to Armando Sadiku's stoppage-time goal.

In the second half, Jamshedpur FC made effective attacking substitutions that began to challenge FC Goa's defense.

Javier Siverio equalized for the visitors from the penalty spot, and Jordan Murray sealed the victory with a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 93rd minute.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Marquez pointed out the areas where they fell short.

"Except for the first 20 minutes, even when we scored, the wrong (problem) was (there) throughout the game," Marquez stated in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"We cannot allow one performance like the one we had today, especially from the foreigners. The foreigners were walking on the pitch throughout the game. The Indian players need them, and if the foreigners are walking on the pitch and playing their own game, we will have problems," he opined.

FC Goa had shown exceptional form during the pre-season, winning the Bandodkar Trophy with a victory over Odisha FC in the final.

The Gaurs demonstrated their potential in the first half but were unable to sustain that level of play throughout the match.

Despite the defeat, Marquez remained hopeful about their prospects and is looking forward to their next match against Mohammedan SC on Saturday.

"We spent all pre-season trying to play good football, but when we arrived in the league, some players... For instance, if I have to mention one player who performed well today, it was Brison (Fernandes)," he said, as quoted by ISL.

"But speaking well about someone is difficult because we performed very, very badly. I think that it's okay. Maybe you don't believe me, but when it was 1-1, I mentioned on the bench 'If we lose the game it will be positive for us,' " he added.

"Even when we won with Hyderabad FC, we lost the first game against Chennaiyin FC, and the team responded very well. Let's see the character of the team now. If we lack character, we won't react, but I feel that we will react after today's defeat," Marquez commented, as per quoted by ISL.

