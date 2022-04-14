FC Goa look to make mark in inaugural edition of Development League

FC Goa heads into the inaugural edition of the Development League with much confidence. A consistent effort in youth development over the years has seen the Gaurs produce a number of youngsters now plying their trade in the Indian Super League and I-League.

The senior team itself has benefitted from the program with the likes of Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama and Leander D'Cunha making a mark at the top level. And now a new bunch of faces will look to further reinvigorate the cause.

The youngsters have shown a real penchant for playing the game the FC Goa way while eking out results in the Goa Pro League, regularly jostling for points with the other powerhouses of Goan football. And now they will look to make a mark in the RF Development League with development sides from across the ISL taking part in this footballing extravaganza.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, Deggie Cardozo, the Development team's head coach elaborated on the preparations and expectations. "This tournament is equally important to any other tournament we play. We are ready for the tournament. We have a couple of matches under our belt from the Goa Pro League (which resumed earlier this month). That has boosted our confidence ahead of the RF Development League."

After leading the team to a 5th place finish in last season's Goa Pro League, the young Gaurs under Cardozo have maintained their consistency this season, sitting fourth on the table collecting 20 points from their 12 matches with 5 victories to their name.

"My team is a good team. We have a good bunch of players, young talented players where we have been focussing on their development. Right now we are in the middle of the Goa Pro League, having already played a handful of games," added Cardozo speaking on the challenge of facing relatively unknown teams in the upcoming RF Development League.

"We will be facing different opponents (in the RF Development League). We have not been able to see them. However, my duty as a coach is to prepare the team in such a way that they are able to execute under all circumstances; get a grip of what our opponents are like - but most importantly play the game in line with our philosophy.

"I don't feel we will have any problems adjusting to the different styles. I have full faith in my boys. And we have already encountered different styles in the Goa Pro League."

The COVID19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Indian football scene with a number of tournaments being called off across the country over the past two seasons. The youth teams have suffered the most due to the disruption. And Cardozo feels a tournament such as this is important to give the youngsters some really valuable playing time.

"It's very important for a young player to get more game time. Additionally, here in FC Goa we believe in giving them even further exposure and thus you will see a number of our youngsters training with the first team - competing with the likes of Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes etc," explained Cardozo.

With the top two teams getting a chance to play in the Premier League NextGen Cup, the stakes will be quite high in the RF Development League. And the Gaurs will be quietly confident of making a mark in the tournament after having time and again performed exceedingly well in the Goa Pro League.

Fascinating battles now await the young Gaurs over the next few weeks as they take on some of the best youth teams in the country with a clash against Chennaiyin FC on April 15 kicking off their campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor