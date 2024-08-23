FC Goa sign goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani on one-year deal

New Delhi [India], August 23 : FC Goa announced the return of Laxmikant Kattimani, with the experienced goalkeeper signing a one-year contract with the club.

Kattimani's addition allows the club to leverage his vast experience while also allowing them flexibility as they continue to build for the future, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma and Bob Jackson also being a part of their goal-keeping department.

Born and raised in Goa, Laxmikant Kattimani began his senior professional career with Vasco SC during their debut I-League season in 2008-09. The following year, he joined Dempo SC, where he spent seven successful seasons, winning the I-League twice in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

His consistent performances then earned him a spot at FC Goa for the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season in 2014. In the 2015 ISL season, the shot-stopper played a key role in helping the team top the league standings and reach the ISL final.

After a brief return to Dempo SC, where he won promotion back to the I-League, Kattimani rejoined the Men in Orange for the 2016 ISL season. His journey then took him to Mumbai FC on loan, followed by a multi-year contract signing with the Gaurs ahead of the 2017-18 season. In 2019, the goalkeeper moved to Hyderabad FC, where he enjoyed a successful five-year spell.

His most notable achievement with the Nizams came in the 2021-22 season, when he played a pivotal role in their ISL Cup triumph under then-head coach Manolo Marquez, with whom he will now reunite at FC Goa. In the final that year, held at the Gaurs' home ground in Fatorda, Kattimani made crucial saves, including three in the penalty shootout, to secure the trophy.

Overall, the 35-year-old has accumulated over 175 club appearances, keeping 55 clean sheets. His experience also extends to the international stage, having represented India at various youth levels, including being part of the India U23 team that won the SAFF Championship in Bangladesh in 2009.

FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez expressed his thoughts on the 35-year-old's signing, saying, "Kattimani brings with him a wealth of experience and a calm, mature presence that is invaluable to any team. His performances in high-pressure situations, especially during Hyderabad's ISL Cup-winning campaign, speak volumes about his capabilities.

"Beyond his skills on the field, he is a true professional who sets a great example by guiding and working closely with the younger goalkeepers in the squad," the Spaniard added.

Reflecting on his return to FC Goa, Laxmikant Kattimani shared, "It feels like coming home. FC Goa has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm excited to be back. I look forward to giving my best for the team and contributing to our success this season."

