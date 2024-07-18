FC Goa sign Serbia's Dejan Drazic on two-year agreement

Fatorda (Goa) [India], July 18 : FC Goa has announced the arrival of midfielder Dejan Drazic, who becomes the Club's first-ever signing from Serbia. Drazic has penned a two-year contract with the Gaurs, which will see him wear the club's iconic orange during the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond.

This being his first-ever assignment outside of the European continent, the 28-year-old arrives on Indian shores to play for FC Goa after an impressive season with Cyprus-based Ethnikos Achna FC - where he notched six goals and 14 assists across 39 appearances in 2023-24, a release said.

Born in the city of Sombor in Serbia, a young Drazic began his football journey with FK Teleoptik in the late 2000s, before progressing through the youth ranks of Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade. His professional career kicked off in 2013 with Serbian SuperLiga club OFK Beograd, where he made an immediate impact by scoring his first league goal just a month after his debut.

The midfielder's talent soon took him to Spain, where he played for LaLiga side Celta de Vigo and spent a season on loan at Real Valladolid in the Segunda division. His journey then continued through Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava, Poland with Zaglebie Lubin, and Hungary with Budapest Honved FC, all in the top-division leagues of their respective countries.

Drazic enjoyed significant success at Bratislava in particular, winning the league title twice - in 2018-19 and 2020-21 - and playing regularly in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. Following stints with Turkish club Bodrum FK and Serbian outfit FK Radnik, he joined Ethnikos Achna FC in the Cypriot First Division League, where he had one of his best campaigns to-date last season.

On the international stage, Dejan Drazic has represented Serbia at various youth levels. He was a part of the Eagles' squad at the 2014 UEFA Under-19 Championship and has also featured for their U20 and U21 teams. With 326 appearances, 54 goals and 48 assists overall across his club career, the 28-year-old brings with him substantial experience and a distinguished record, as he now looks to try his hand in Indian football.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez expressed his excitement about the new signing, stating, "We're elated to welcome Dejan to FC Goa. He is a very talented player, technically brilliant with fine dribbling abilities and a very good final pass."

"He has played in different countries, which will help him adapt to India and the nature of football played in the country. Versatility is another one of Dejan's qualities - he can play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder. All of this makes him a fantastic addition to the squad, and we're sure he will hit the ground running at training once he arrives," the Spaniard added.

Drazic said he is happy to join the Gaurs and ready for a new challenge after so many years in Europe. "I heard the best things about the Indian Super League, from my friends from Serbia who played here - some of them are still here," he said, according to the release.

"And all of them said the nicest things about FC Goa - what they tell me is that this is perhaps the best and the most organised club in the country. Later, while speaking with the management who were very direct and persistent with me, I became pleased to know that I am one of the choices for this team. I hope to justify this trust in me...

"The bigger goal, of course, is to be one of the contenders to win the league and the cup competitions. I am also eager to show myself well, and to bring the club and the team what they expect from me," the Serbian added.

Dejan Drazic is Gaurs' fourth confirmed foreign signing for the 2024-25 season, after Carl McHugh, Odei Onaindia who recently extended his terms and Iker Guarrotxena who returned to the Club last week after an impressive debut campaign in 2022-23.

