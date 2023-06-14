FC Goa sign Udanta Singh on multi-year deal

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 14 :FC Goa has completed the signing of Indian international winger Udanta Singh on a multi-year dea l.

A performer in the Indian Super League, Udanta's arrival further bolsters the Gaurs (nickname of FC Goa), following a loan deal for fellow Indian national team star Rowllin Borges as they gear up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to become a part of FC Goa. I have always admired the way Goa plays. It always took that bit extra to get over the line whenever we were playing Goa," he said, according to FC Goa release.

"There has been some mutual interest between us for over a year now to work together, and I am very happy that the deal has finally gone through. I believe I have a lot to give, and my dreams are to win many more trophies. I hope that starts here," he added.

Speaking on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said: "Udanta is a player we have admired for a while now. His direct running with the ball, ability to go past players, and blistering pace are all attributes that we lacked in his position last year. His arrival at the club signals an opportunity for us to address that weakness and more importantly, gives us a player with a winning pedigree and serious experience in the league. I'm confident that together, we can revive each other's fortunes."

A graduate of the prestigious Tata Football Academy, Udanta Singh spent the entirety of his senior football career with Bengaluru FC (BFC), initially in the I-League before the Club moved to the Indian Super League in 2017-18.

He has made over 200 appearances for the Blues, across national leagues like the I-League and the ISL, the Durand Cup, the Super Cup, and the Federation Cup, winning each of these competitions once. The 27-year-old has also made 26 appearances in the AFC Cup.

He has 22 goals and 22 assists to his name at BFC.

On the international scene, Udanta made his national debut in 2016 and has been a vital part of the national team ever since earning 36 caps to date. A member of the team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the winger has played vital roles in the side's winning campaigns in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and 2021 SAFF Championship.

His speed on the wings and directness should add another dynamic to FC Goa's play as they look to garner success on the pitch.

