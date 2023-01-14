FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentine Football Association

The International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association in connection with the "offensive behaviour" of players after the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the FIFA said in a statement posted on its website.

The Argentine national football team defeated France in a nail-biting final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

This action comes after a video appeared on the internet in which Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mockingly announced a moment of silence in a dressing room for French footballer Kylian Mbappe , according to media reports. In another incident, he showed a doll with an attached photo of Mbappe, during the championship parade in Buenos Aires.

The world football federation has also initiated a case against the Croatian Football Association due to a possible violation of the articles "discrimination" and "order and safety at matches" after the match for third place in the World Cup against the Moroccan team, which the Croats won.

The Mexican and Ecuadorian football federations have been already fined 100,000 Swiss francs (USD 107,902) and 20,000 Swiss francs (USD 21,580) respectively for violating the discrimination article during the 2022 World Cup matches. The next match of the teams under the auspices of FIFA will be held behind closed doors.

The Serbian Football Association, in addition to a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, has been sanctioned with a partial closure of the stands for one game. Moreover, seven Serbian players have been individually fined for misconduct in the group-stage match against Switzerland, which has ended in Serbia's defeat.

( With inputs from ANI )

