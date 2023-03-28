FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

Geneva, March 28 Football's global governing body FIFA has signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the European Club Association (ECA) for a long-term relationship.

The agreement runs until December 31, 2030, to keep the commitment of European clubs to adhere to the International March Calendar, which was released by the FIFA Council on March 14.

The ECA confirmed their support for the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025, featuring 12 European clubs, and for the future FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

According to FIFA, the Club Benefits Programme, which compensates all clubs who release players for the men's World Cup, will increase from 209 million U.S. dollars for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup to 355 million US dollars for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.

