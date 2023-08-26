FIFA suspends Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales over kissing controversy

Zurich [Switzerland], August 26 : Luis Rubiales has received a 'provisional suspension' from FIFA after the Spanish Football Federation chief's conduct during the last week's FIFA Women's World Cup final, which saw him kissing player Jenni Hermoso on her lips as she collected the trophy following win over England by 1-0.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post, despite a large uproar his actions have caused in the football community, as per Sky Sports. FIFA has also ordered him and the Spanish FA to not contact the World Cup-winning player or anyone close to her. Hermoso has also raised accusations against the federation of having a "manipulative, hostile and controlling culture".

Rubiales is facing an investigation from FIFA, but UEFA, a body he serves as a vice president, is yet to comment on the event.

On Friday, Hermoso emphasised that she did not give her consent for the kiss but the country's football federation announced their intentions to take legal action against the striker for her remarks against Rubiales.

Rubiales was expected to resign on Friday but he instead claimed to be a victim of "false feminists" in a speech in front of the general assembly of the Spanish football federation.

His speech sparked an outcry from Hermoso and her teammates and they vowed not to represent Spain again, days after clinching their first-ever World Cup title.

In a statement on Friday, the 33-year-old forward said that "in no moment" did she consent to the kiss. Rubiales accused her of lying about him forcibly kissing her on the early hours of Saturday.

The Spanish football federation issued a statement, showing images claiming to be Hermoso encouraging being lifted by Rubiales.

"Mr President's feet are ostensibly lifted from the ground as a result of the player's action," the statement said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The tests are conclusive. Mr President has not lied. The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself."

Hermoso was quoted in a statement issued by Futpro, the players union representing her as stating, "In no case did I seek to raise the president."

England women's football also issued a statement via their captain Leah Williamson, supporting Hermoso.

"Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth," it read.

"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't need convincing to take action against any form of harassment. We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team," it added.

About 100 people, mostly women, gathered Friday night in front of headquarters of the federation, calling for Rubiales resignation and waving red cards.

