FIFA U-17 Women's WC: Bala Devi backs hosts India to do well, urges countrypersons to support event

New Delhi, Sep 15 Former Indian captain Bala Devi has backed the host Indian football team to do well in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and urged her fellow country persons to attend and support the event.

The 32-year old feels that the upcoming tournament, set to begin on October 11, is the ideal platform for the younger generations to showcase their talent and carve out a niche for themselves.

"The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will feature our U-17 girls, and I want to take this opportunity to invite our friends, parents, and fellow citizens to come to stadiums to watch the World Cup and support our players," Bala Devi said in an AIFF release.

"Yes, of course, India hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is fantastic news for all of us. Furthermore, Indian players playing alongside some of the best young talents during the World Cup is significant because this event can serve as a springboard for their careers," she added.

The charismatic striker showed her confidence in the team, saying that one day these youngsters will become icons for many.

"I am confident that these girls will make us proud.This is a journey, when I was playing, I had players I looked up to; these players have their own favourites, and one day these U-17 players will be role models for the next generation," said Bala Devi.

The Indian women's team has been drawn in Group A, alongside Morocco, Brazil, and the United States of America (USA). The U-17 Women's World Cup India is scheduled to be held across three venues - Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Goa. However, the Indian team will play all their group games at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

