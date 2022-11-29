FIFA WC: Breathtaking Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0, storm into Round of 16

Brazil confirmed a place in the knockout stages after they prevailed over Switzerland following Casemero's 83rd-minute late winner at Stadium 974 in a Group G fixture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Brazil appeared to be missing the panache provided by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar as they repeatedly tried to sneak through Switzerland's tenacious defence only to return without a goal. Switzerland was saved by VAR once when Vinicius' goal was declared offside, but Brazil penalised them with Casemiro's stunning shot to secure a win.

The second half began with both teams pushing each other to find the lead, resulting in two yellow cards in the initial minutes of the second half.

Switzerland made two consecutive attempts to score in the 53rd and 54th minute but failed to finish, denying them a goal to take the lead.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr finished brilliantly to score in the 64th minute as the team burst into a celebration which lasted for a moment after the goal was called offside.

The five-time World Cup champions dominated the game after the goal was called offside and looked like scoring any minute as they made constant runs to the Swiss box, maintaining a majority of the possession.

They finally took the lead in the 83rd minute after Casemiro blasted the ball into the Swiss goal, helping his team advance to the round of 16.

Switzerland made substitutions in the hope of finding an equaliser but the Brazilian defence stood firm to deny them a shy at scoring.

Brazil maintained their lead till the end as they beat Switzerland for the first time in a World Cup game to advance further.

Earlier, Brazil and Switzerland tried hard but could not score in the first half as both teams remained 0-0 in the Group G match being played here at Stadium 974.

Ruben Vargas' cross from a corner gave a chance to Silvan Widmer of Switzerland to take a right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left which went high and wide to the left.

Brazil who are playing with Neymar Jr. made their first attacking move in the 27th minute when Raphinha's cross helped Vinicius Junior take a right-footed shot from the centre of the box which was saved in the bottom left corner.

Four minutes later Eder Militao's assist Raphinha's left-footed attempt from outside the box was saved in the centre of the goal. In the next minute, Richarlison's header from the centre of the box was blocked as it came from the assist of Lucas Paqueta.

In the 34th minute, Lucas Paqueta tried a through ball but Vinicius Junior was caught offside. Three minutes later Eder Militao of Brazil made a right-footed attempt from outside the box that was blocked.

Raphinha came with a cross from where Thiago Silva's header from very close range was blocked. All these efforts proved to be as good as nothing as Brazil could score. The Swiss team also failed to score in the first half.

Brazil had two shots on target in comparison to Switzerland which had none.

In their first match, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 while Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0. Brazil are at the top of the Group G points table while Switzerland are in the third position.

( With inputs from ANI )

