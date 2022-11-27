FIFA WC: Happy for Lewandowski, whole team supported him, says Poland coach after win over Saudi Arabia

Following his side's win in their FIFA World Cup Group C match against Saudi Arabia, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said that he is happy after star striker Robert Lewandowski finally scored a goal after missing a penalty in the previous game and added that the entire team was "fabulous" in the match.

Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave Poland a 2-0 win in a Group C match against Saudi Arabia here at Education City Stadium.

"I was not surprised, because I know how deeply sad he (Lewandowski) felt in the last match. The whole team supported him," Sky Sports quoted Michniewicz as saying after the match.

"He could have had a hat trick today and I am so happy for him as we were very sad after he missed the penalty in the last game. But one player will not win the match alone, the force lies within the team and they were all fabulous, and Robert gave an assist to Zielinski and also scored so we are happy," concluded the coach.

Coming from the back of a famous win against Argentina, Saudi Arabia started off aggressively as Salem Al Dawsari's assist helped Mohammed Al Burayk make a right-footed attempt from outside the box which was blocked.

In the 13th minute, Saud Abdulhamid assisted Mohammed Kanno to take a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to be saved in the top right corner.

Two minutes later Jakub Kiwior of Poland was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Matty Cash got the yellow card for a foul in the next minute.

In the 39th minute, an assist from Robert Lewandowski Piotr Zielinski's right-footed shot from the centre of the box went on to the top right corner.

Poland's Krystian Bielik conceded a penalty after a foul in the 43rd minute. But Salem Al Dawsari failed to capitalise on this great opportunity as his right-footed shot was saved in the bottom left corner. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save and also blocked the rebound to keep his team's lead intact.

In the second half, Saud Abdulhamid's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked. Mohammed Kanno's shot also went wide.

Numerous attempts by Saudi went in vain and in the 82nd minute Robert Lewandowski scored a goal with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box. Poland went on to register a 2-0 win. They now have one win and one draw in two matches.

Saudi Arabia had more possession in comparison to Poland enjoying 64 per cent of it while the European side had only 36. Poland though had only three shots on target in comparison to Saudi who had five.

Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in their opening game of the tournament. With four points from two games, Poland will now face Argentina in their final match of Group C.

