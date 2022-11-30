FIFA WC: Lone strike from Christian Pulisic sees USA edge Iran 1-0

The United States men's national team won 1-0 against Iran on Tuesday at Al Thumama Stadium to finish second in Group B and qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup to play the Netherlands.

In the 38th minute, Christian Pulisic converted Sergino Dest's headed cross to provide the crucial advantage. He put his body on the line and later collided with Iran's goalkeeper, suffering an abdominal injury.

Brenden Aaronson replaced Pulisic at halftime as a result of the injury, but for the US it was unquestionably a price worth paying as Gregg Berhalter's team held onto its lead in the second half to advance at Iran's expense.

The second half saw Iran struggle throughout the match and was never able to find its footing. After gaining an advantage in the first half, the USA lacked the same intensity in the second half while losing Pulisic to injury also did not help them.

Both teams played a goalless second half, with Iran coming second to the USA and hiring their chances of making it to the round of 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor