FIFA WC: Portugal, Uruguay play goalless first half

Portugal enjoyed superior possession but Uruguay kept them at bay to play a goalless first half at Lusail Stadium in a Group H encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Both teams had their moments in the first half as they found themselves in positions to take the lead but couldn't convert their chances. Eyes were set on the big guns to deliver magic but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Roberto Cavani could not find the back of the net.

However, the half was eventful with Portugal making constant runs to the Uruguayan box. The battle between the European giant and the South American team ensued in a few yellow cards as some of the players made it to the referees' book.

The first 30 minutes saw the two teams playing neck to neck, unable to find the back of the net.

Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan midfielder created some half-chances for the South American team but lacked the finish to score the first goal of the match.

Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo both had a shy at the goal but the former's kick was wide, while Portugal's captain's shot was blocked by a defender.

The final minutes of the half were underwhelming as both teams looked to play safe and didn't want to trail going into the break.

Mathias Oliveira was reprimanded by the referee for his challenge on Portuguese Bruno Fernandes as the teams went into halftime with a scoreline of 0-0.

Portugal finds themselves comfy at the top of the table in Group H while Uruguay are in third place behind Ghana.

( With inputs from ANI )

