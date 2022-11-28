FIFA WC: Shame we let opportunity to beat Germany slip, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique, the head coach of Spain expressed his disappointment over his team's missed opportunity to beat four-time World Cup winners Germany after the team played a 1-1 draw against them.

"There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our hands and that was a shame," said Luis Enrique to a news conference as quoted by ESPN.

However, Enrique took consonance in the fact that the team had managed to top their group which is been referred to the 'Group of Death' due to the presence of four phenomenal football teams in Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.

"But we have to think that we are at the top of the so-called 'Group of Death' and we have to stay positive," stated the head coach.

While he mentioned that a draw against Japan in the next game will see his team advance, the side will look to play with full force and try to win, ensuring them the top finish in the group.

"A draw against Japan on Thursday would probably send us through to knockouts, but we will not speculate. We will use our full strength and go for the win to secure the top in the group standings," said Enrique.

Spain were leading with Alvaro Morata's goal until the 82nd minute and were almost at the cusp of their second win in the tournament before Niclas Fullkrug turned up to score for Germany, helping the four-time champions avoid the embarrassment of consecutive losses.

Earlier, Japan had defeated Germany 2-1, causing a massive upset but the Asian side lost their second match to Costa Rica on Sunday. They are placed in the second spot in Group E with three points under their belt.

Costa Rica are third in the group while Germany finds itself at the bottom, still looking for its first win in the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

