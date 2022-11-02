FIFA World Cup Greatest Games: Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 (2014)

Spain were the defending champions and were expected to contend for the 2014 World Cup. Their first match in the tournament was a rematch of the 2010 final, against the Netherlands. They started well. Xabi Alonso converted an early penalty to go 1-0 up after half an hour, and then no one was expecting the onslaught that was about to befall the Spanish. Indeed, the class of the second goal should have been a premonition of what was to come.

Daley Blind floated a lovely ball over the Spanish defence and Robin Van Persie, instead of taking a touch, took the header first time and looped it over Iker Casillas. Spain came back again with chance after chance, taking advantage of the Dutch back three. David Silva should have scored but for a great save by Japser Cillessen.Robin Van Persie then hit the crossbar with a thunderbolt, and it was becoming clear there are more goals in this tie.The 5–1 scoreline was the biggest loss margin for a defending champion in the FIFA World Cup, and also Spain's second biggest loss in the World Cup after their 6–1 thrashing against Brazil in 1950. With their goals, Van Persie and Robben became the first Dutch players to score in three World Cups.Casillas and Xavi joined Andoni Zubizarreta as the only Spanish players to appear in four World Cups.



