"First one was a beauty from Casemiro": Manchester United interim manager hails midfielder after League Cup game against Leicester City

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy heaped praise on midfielder Casemiro following his marvellous goal in the Carabao Cup fixture against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Under the reign of Nistelrooy in his first match as interim head coach, the Red Devils registered a magnificent 5-2 win over Leicester City in the League Cup.

"We scored some great goals, the first one was a beauty from Casemiro. I have to also say that we had some luck as well. Two posts and it comes to Casemiro's feet and Bruno's free-kick is deflected and it's in, but it's the first one for him after a long time so I'm so happy for him that he's on the scoresheet twice. Five goals but against West Ham, Fenerbahce and Brentford we created so much bigger chances. All of a sudden we had some luck on our side, that made it a great day," Van Nistelrooy said after winning the match as quoted by Sky Sports.

Further, Leicester City manager Steve Cooper also expressed his feelings following his team's loss.

"I just said to the guys we can't make mistakes like we did. There were lots of phases in the game we were completely dominant. United are a counter-attacking team, they have really good players and we gave them too many moments to hurt us. You look at the second half we were absolutely dominant. United did not get in our half and then we gave away a goal," Cooper said.

"I know this season is going to be a little bit like tonight - you do some really good things but then you have setbacks and mistakes. But we have to make sure we really focus on getting the good moments and good results. It's always about looking forward," the Leicester coach added.

For United, the goals were scored by Casemiro (15th and 39th minute), Bruno Fernandez (36 and 59th min), and Alejandro Garnacho . On the other hand, Leicester, Bilal El Khannouss and Conor Coady for their side

On Monday, Manchester United released a statement to confirm that Ten Hag has stepped down from his position, and Ruud van Nistelrooy took up the role on an interim basis.

Ten Hag's sacking came in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

