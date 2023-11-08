Flamengo: No plans for Barbosa-Antony swap deal

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 8 Serie 1 club CR Flamengo have quashed speculation that striker Gabriel Barbosa could leave the club to join Manchester United in the Premier League's January transfer window.

According to media reports in England and Brazil, United officials have sought a deal that would see Barbosa arrive at Old Trafford in exchange for forward Antony, reports Xinhua.

In an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Flamengo football director Marcos Braz insisted there were no plans to offload Barbosa, whose existing contract expires in December next year.

"There's zero chance," Braz said when asked about the possibility of a Barbosa-Antony swap agreement.

Barbosa, 27, has scored 20 goals across all competitions for Flamengo this season while Antony has netted just eight times in 55 outings for Manchester United since joining the club from Ajax in August last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor