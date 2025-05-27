Focused, motivated and ready, Lallianzuala Chhangte eyes Asian qualification

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], May 27 : The AFC Asian Cup is the pinnacle of football in the world's biggest continent. As Asia's best turn up on the grand stage every four years, it presents an opportunity to rub shoulders with them and prove your mettle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's first experience at the showpiece event was in Qatar last year.

Despite things not going India's way as they suffered three defeats, Chhangte proclaimed how big of a learning curve the AFC Asian Cup was for him and the entire squad, and how the Blue Tigers are taking those learnings forward as they battle for qualification for the 2027 edition.

"We were in the same group as some of the best countries in Asia (Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria). Even though the last Asian Cup wasn't the best experience, individually, I learned a lot in terms of making the right decision at key moments. As a team, I believe that that setback shaped our character and built us into better players and better human beings as well. Now, we're really looking forward to the next challenge. Right now, our main focus is to qualify for the Asian Cup again," Chhangte told the-aiff.com.

India will play Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on June 10 in Kowloon City. Before that, the Blue Tigers will play a preparatory friendly against Thailand on June 4 in Pathum Thani.

"The atmosphere in the camp is really positive right now. Everyone is focused, motivated, and ready to give their best every single day, especially after the setback against Bangladesh. Everyone wants to turn things around. Even the staff, physios, doctors, and masseurs have been so great with us, pushing us in every way they could. The camp has a lot of energy good and healthy competition, which is great," Chhangte added.

With 42 caps for the national team, the 27-year-old Chhangte is one of the most experienced players in the Indian squad. Among the current lot who are training in Kolkata, only Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan had made their international debut before the Mizo winger. He was just 18 when he donned the India shirt at the 2015 SAFF Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, and also scored a stunning brace against Nepal in his second game.

"Playing for the national team is the highest achievement for a football player. And when you wear the shirt, when you have the privilege to represent your country, I feel you have to give everything. That's what I want to do every time I come to the camp. It's an amazing feeling, and I don't take this for granted. I want to make each day count and give my best for my country," said Chhangte.

Nine years and numerous accolades later, Chhangte doesn't carry the weight of the nation's expectations, but rather embraces it. Goals in the final of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup and 2023 SAFF Championship, and against Qatar in the World Cup Qualifiers last year, are a testament to that. He is a two-time AIFF Men's Player of the Year (2022-23 and 2023-24) and has won two SAFF titles, a Tri-Nation Series, and the Intercontinental Cup for India. With his club, Mumbai City FC, he won the ISL Shield Cup and the Player of the League award.

"I feel that when the expectations are high, it shows that you are not a normal player. I'm not trying to be pompous, of course, but when you've been delivering for your club and country, the expectations get higher from the fans, the coach and your teammates as well. I like that, and it pushes me to work even harder. Every single day on and off the pitch, the way I look after myself, the way I work it's all about being an example, especially for the young players.

"We are privileged to have great senior players around us like Sandesh bhai and Chhetri bhai. Personally, I've learned a lot from them as well."

With 46 goals, Chhangte is the second-highest Indian scorer in ISL history behind Sunil Chhetri. In the current Blue Tigers squad too, apart from Chhetri, nobody has scored more goals for India than Chhangte (eight). Each of those goals has something in common the celebration.

"I'm a believer, and every time I score a goal, I look up to the sky and say, 'God, that was you'. Because sometimes when I score, I know where it came from. Sometimes it just pops into my leg, and I simply don't know where it came from. So I just point to the sky and thank God for being gracious, for his blessings, and for being by my side every time I step onto the pitch," Chhangte shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor