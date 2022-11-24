Football is more than a game it is a community - Zoheb Khan, a football coach

Football is art until the horizon of imagination keeps on building and Zoheb has mastered the art over these years. Read his story here

Today Football has become mainstream in India, masses are going crazy over matches and players on the field. However, the main man behind this craziness is a coach, the guru who inspires these players and builds a vision in their minds. Coaches are also the superheroes in the football universe and one amongst these superheroes is Zoheb Khan. Zoheb Khan is a football coach. Currently he is the head coach of ‘The All Stars Football Club’ (@allstarsfc_pfh). The club that plays for humanity, Zoheb sets passion and moves in the minds of players who play lip-smacking matches on the field.

An everyday ritual for this crammer is to Eat, Sleep and breathe football. Zoheb started his journey playing football for Mahindra for Under 17. Moved to play for India national team camp Under 17. Then played the Mumbai’s District tournament. He was living for his passion, every day felt like living his dreams but the plans written for him were different. Reality hit him, for his family he had to look for an alternative to earn money. He worked as a dance trainer for months but then he knew doing football professionally is the ultimate for him. He started all over again, but this time with experiences and a vision in mind. He started playing for Mumbai Football Club. Everything was slowly getting back, however, the club shut down.

This didn't stop the pace of this enthusiastic player, The Zoheb who had excelled playing football for so many years was offered a coach for Malki sports club in Shillong. For a period, Zoheb has been a coach to Mohammedan sporting club, Kolkata, and Lonestar KASHMIR football club. Unfortunately due to an Injury, he had to take a break from football for almost a year or any physical activity.

After all this, Zoheb was invited to play with the All Stars Football Club for a few Sundays. His game and moves impressed Bunty Walia, the founder of the All Stars Football Club and he offered him to become the coach of the club.

“Passion pursuits all hurdles into victories - is Zoheb Khan’s mantra. For me, Football is an emotion that I cannot express in words. Football excites me, I call it my Ikigai. It is something that helps me wake up every morning! Keep your imagination alive and your mind alert over moves. In between doing this, you won't understand but you already will be living your dream life that once you dreamt of” - Zoheb Khan, Football Coach.

Everyone has someone who inspires them, for Zoheb is a Die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo Fan. He had also seen Sunil Chetri, and Bhaichung Bhutia play live and the spark they created on the field inspired him to play football. Finding passion is easy but building something from that passion is what we thrive upon every day. This is Zoheb’s story who started with a thought of football then to passion and now build his entire life in football.