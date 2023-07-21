Football: Real Sociedad's Silva suffers serious knee injury

Madrid (Spain), July 21 Real Sociedad's veteran attacking midfielder David Silva is in danger of missing the new season and perhaps seeing his long career come to an end after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Silva suffered a possible torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo tests to discover the extent of his injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

"David Silva had to leave yesterday's [Wednesday] training session due to problems in his left knee. In the images that have been provided, we have seen an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. At the moment, we are pending a valuation by a specialist, which will happen next week," reported the Real Sociedad website.

The 37-year-old extended his contract with the San Sebastian side at the end of last season, but cruciate knee ligament injuries usually need between six and nine months of recovery time.

David Josue Jimenez Silva started his career at Valencia before representing Eibar, Celta Viga and Manchester City before joining Real Sociedad.

In his career with the senior Spain team from 2006 to 2018, David Silva was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and also part of the UEFA European Championship-winning team of 2008 and 2012.

