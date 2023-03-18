Footballer Atsu laid to rest in Ghanaians' grief

Accra (Ghana), March 18 Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a government delegation to pay their last respects to former Black Stars player Christian Atsu, who got caught up and died in the earthquake in Türkiye last month.

The funeral on Friday was also attended by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, family members, officials from the Turkish embassy in Ghana, ex-footballers and well-wishers, who were all filled with grief and agony.

In a tribute read on behalf of the government by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, the government observed that the people will continue to remember the late footballer as a committed and dedicated player, a Xinhua report said.

"The government and Ghana in general will continue to remember Christian Atsu as one of the most committed, dedicated and result-oriented youth and a football star of our time," said the government official.

Former Ghanaian international Atsu was found dead 12 days after the devastating earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria. The 31-year-old had been missing since the earthquake took place in the early hours of February 6.

