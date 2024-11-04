Footballer Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike During Local Match; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A tragic incident occurred in Peru when a lightning strike during a football match claimed the life of a player and injured several others. Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza, a 39-year-old athlete, was killed instantly by the lightning during a regional tournament held in Chilca, where local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca were competing. The match was just 22 minutes in, with Juventud Bellavista leading 2-0, when play was abruptly halted due to the storm.

Witnesses reported that de la Cruz Meza collapsed face-first onto the field after being struck, causing widespread panic among players and spectators alike. This devastating incident underscored the risks of playing in inclement weather conditions. Alongside de la Cruz Meza, five others were injured in the lightning strike. Among them was Juan Chocca Llacta, the 40-year-old goalkeeper for Familia Chocca, who sustained serious burns and required urgent hospitalization. The other injured individuals included two teenagers, ages 16 and 19, and a 24-year-old named Cristian Cesar Pituy Cahuana. Thankfully, their conditions have been reported as stable.

This incident echoes an earlier tragedy this year in Indonesia, where 35-year-old footballer Septain Raharja lost his life due to a lightning strike during a friendly match in Bandung, West Java. He collapsed on the field and, despite being transported to the hospital while still breathing, he succumbed to severe burns shortly after arrival.