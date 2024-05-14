Former Arsenal player Mesut Ozil backs Tottenham, makes hilarious promise if Spurs win against Manchester City

New Delhi [India], May 14 : With the Premier League title race going down the wire, former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is willing to root for Tottenham Hotspur as they prepare to face Manchester City on Wednesday, a clash that could decide the outcome of the title.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the two clubs going neck to neck for the coveted Premier League title this season. Arsenal overtook Manchester City to top the table with 86 points just a point advantage after playing one extra game.

If Manchester City win the game, they will once again reclaim the top spot. But a result other than a win would ensure Arsenal hold on to their place at the top.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday (IST), Ozil backed the arch-rival of his former club to emerge victorious. He even made a promise not to make fun of Tottenham if they manage to pull out a result against Manchester City.

"First time ever tonight: COME ON YOU SPURSSS!! If Tottenham don't lose this game I will never make fun of them again... I promise," Ozil wrote on X.

https://x.com/M10/status/1790316622705545375

The German's sentiments were echoed by his former Arsenal teammate, Theo Walcott, who also extended his support to Tottenham for the season-defining fixture.

"I'm wearing all Tottenham white right now. I mean it's one of those. I expect Man City to win but I also expect Tottenham to go out there and perform because they're at their home ground and will want to perform. There's going to be a lot of unhappy people during the game if their team end up playing particularly well. You want to be in good habits and Postecoglou will get them in good habits ready for a good step next year," said Walcott as quoted from Goal.com.

According to the current situation, if Manchester City and Tottenham play out a draw, Arsenal will remain at the top with a superior goal difference.

