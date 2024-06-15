Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Premier League outfit Arsenal confirmed on Saturday that their former striker Kevin Campbell passed away at the age of 54.

The club released a statement to announce the demise of Campbell, which read, "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54."

He was born in Lambeth, South London. He left a mark in a career that spanned over 20 years. Campbell played for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. The former striker racked up 148 goals in 542 club matches.

Everton mourned Campbell and hailed him for his contribution to the club in a statement, which read, "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev."

At the age of 15, Campbell joined Arsenal's youth setup in 1985. During his time in the youth setup, he won the FA Youth Cup in 1988. He had an incredible season during which he amassed 61 goals from 53 appearances at the youth and reserve levels.

At the age of 18, Campbell made his first-team debut for Arsenal against Everton. He went through a couple of loan spells before he got his breakthrough moment with the Gunners.

In the 1990-91 season, he spearheaded Arsenal's attack alongside Alan Smith and Paul Merson. He scored eight goals towards the end of the season to help Arsenal lift the league title.

He linked up with iconic forward Ian Wright in the next season and went on to add two more trophies to his name in the 1992-93 season.

His most prolific season with Arsenal came in 1993-94 when he found the back of the net 19 times, which included the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the European Cup Winner'' Cup semi-final.

Overall, he made 228 appearances for Arsenal's first team and netted 59 goals. During his time at Everton, he played a total of 164 games and scored 51 goals. He was Everton's leading marksman in three seasons.

He spent three seasons with Nottingham Forest between 1995 and 1998 and netted 35 times in 97 appearances.

