Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard retires from football at age of 32

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Former Chelsea iconic winger Eden Hazard has announced his retirment from football on Tuesday at the age of 32.

The Beligan winger made defenders dance on his tune during his time in London and lifted two Premier League titles with Chelsea before making a switch to Real Madrid in 2019.

Hazard took to Instagram to announce his decision to hang his boots with an emotional message which read, "You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."

"I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection. A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad," Hazard added.

"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends," Hazard concluded in his post.

The Belgian found fame after he made a switch for £32m from Lille in 2012 to Chelsea. He went on to make 352 appearances for the club, scoring 110 goals during that time.

His stay which lasted from 2012 to 2019 was full of accolades, two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup were the trophies that he helped brining at the Stamford Bridge.

In 2019, he made a big switch by leaving Chelsea and joining LA Liga giants Real Madrid for a club-record fee of £130m including bonuses.

He signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos, but injuries and his below par perfromances kept him on the sidelines away from the playing XI.

Still Hazard walked away with two LaLiga titles, one Champions League and one Copa Del Rey.

