Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson passes away at 76

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away, according to Sky Sports. The Swedish coach, 76, was England's first foreign head coach and led the national team to the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004.

Eriksson's illustrious managerial career included stints at several high-profile European clubs such as Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City, and Leicester City.

He became England's head coach in 2001, guiding the so-called "golden generation" of players, which included David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard.

A statement from Eriksson's family read: "After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com."

During his tenure as England manager, Eriksson led the team to quarter-final finishes in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004.

After leaving the England role, he went on to manage Mexico, Ivory Coast, Manchester City, Leicester City, and clubs in China, along with the Philippines national team.

Due to declining health, Eriksson stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by leading out Liverpool Legends in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March, a moment he described as "absolutely beautiful" and a "huge memory" in his life.

Tributes have poured in from the football community.

UEFA expressed its condolences on X, saying,

"On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Goteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1999.

Rest in peace, Sven."

https://x.com/UEFA/status/1828036736557158851

Mark Bullingham, CEO of the FA, echoed these sentiments, recognizing Eriksson's lasting impact on English football,

"This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven's guidance.

Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month."

https://x.com/FA/status/1828047026421981201

England's national team also honoured Eriksson's legacy,

"We are deeply saddened that Sven-Goran Eriksson, who managed the Three Lions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Rest in peace, Sven. You will be greatly missed."

https://x.com/England/status/1828043581916897742

To honour Eriksson's memory, the FA has announced that a tribute will be held during England's match against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 10 September, with the message on X,

"Always in our hearts.

We will celebrate the life of Sven-Goran Eriksson."

