Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan gives his take on Harry Maguire situation

London [UK], September 12 : Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan talked about Harry Maguire's situation at the club which has been the talk of the town throughout this summer.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag made his intentions clear about the position of English defender in the club after he stripped him of captaincy.

The lack of selection and game time further indicated that the time of the experienced defender was coming to an end.

However, Maguire ended up staying in the club despite offers were on the table for him. Phelan looked back at the entire transfer fiasco and saitd to Sky Sports, "The new manager comes in and wants to change captaincy, these things happens and he knows that. It's not nice at times when you don't know the role you're supposed to do. He's kept himself available, extremely professional, fit."

"Yes, there has been talk about a move, it hasn't happened. It might still happen. I know he will give everything for Manchester United until the moment he doesn't have that shirt on," Phelan added.

Throughout his time at the club, Maguire has been heavily criticised for his lack of pace, his ability to defend in one-on-one situations and his struggle in building up from back.

But Phelan feels that each player has a weakness so one should focus on the strengths of a player which could aid the team.

"He's a good footballer. Yes there are weaknesses in his game. But they were there in his days at Hull. Some say you should improve your weaknesses, but I'm a believer in keeping on playing to strengths. His ability on the ball, he can read the game, he can definitely score a goal, and he's a good guy. He's one of the good guys in football," Phelan added.

"He plays for England, and hopefully will do for a long time, and he turns up - he doesn't shirk his responsibilities. So credit to Harry," Phelan signed off saying.

