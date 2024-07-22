Former Real Madrid star backs Vinicius Junior to lift Ballon d'Or

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema backed Los Blancos star Vinicius Junior to win one of football's most coveted awards, the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian winger was the guiding light on the attacking front for Real Madrid last season. He helped Real Madrid lift the UEFA Champions League title and the La Liga title. He was the top scorer for Real Madrid, with 24 goals across all competitions.

Vinicius will face tough competition as his teammate Jude Bellingham is also in contention to lift the coveted prize.

His outing with Brazil didn't turn out as he would have hoped for. Vinicius was a part of the Brazil squad that crashed out of Copa America in the quarter-final stage agianst Uruguay.

While Bellingham made it to the final of the Euro 2024 with England but ended up losing the title agianst Spain.

Benzema backed Vinicius to lift the award and told Marca as quoted from Goal.com. "I'm going to say Vini because he deserves it for his season and not just for what he's done this year, but also for what he's done last year, he was also above the rest with his football and what he does with the ball. He's a kid, a complete footballer."

"He can win a game on his own, of course with the help of his teammates, but he is very good when Real Madrid needs him and that is why I think he deserves it. He is always there and he always shows up. For all of that, my favourite is Vini," he added.

Vinicius recently turned 24 and celebrated his birthday in Ibiza. He will join Real Madrid for their pre-season camp in the United States, where they will take on AC Milan, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Real Madrid will play AC Milan on Thursday at Soldier Field, Chicago.

