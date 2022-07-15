France defeat Belgium in Women's Euro 2022 with dominating performance

France defeated Belgium in a tight-knitted game by 2-1 in the last match of Matchday-2 in the Women's Euro 2022 here at New York Stadium, South Yorkshire on Thursday.

France saw most of the ball in the match with 60 per cent possession on their side while also creating a lot of chances with a total of 7 shots on target of a total of 27 shots attempted. Belgium looked weak on the other side with only 2 shots in the whole game with one of them being on target.

Kadidiatou Diani gave France an early lead in the match with a headed effort that at the back post. The left-back of France, Sakina Karchaoui assisted the goal with a great lofted ball to the right winger who converted the effort from the six-yard box within 6 minutes of the starting of the match.

Diani got the chance to score a brace in the 15th minute through a tap-in but the ball was parried out by Belgium Goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. The right-footed effort was yet again provided by Karchaoui who was looking dangerous on the left wing for France by constantly creating chances for the team.

In the 17th minute, the French number 9 Marie-Antoinette Katoto had to be taken off the ground as she suffered an injury. It was a major blow for the French team getting their main striker out of the game in the early minutes. She was replaced by striker Ouleymata Sarr.

France was looking comfortable as the game hit the 30-minute mark. Though in the 36th minute Belgium bounced back with a goal from Janice Cayman. An amazing through ball came from Tessa Wullaert as Cayman stretched out to level the score for Belgium.

France was quick to gain the lead with a goal from Griedge Mbock Bathy who converted the goal from a short-range header in the 41st minute of the game. The French number 10, Clara Mateo assisted the goal from a cross which was followed from a corner taken by Mateo herself.

The goal marked the end of the first half. It was a very dominating performance from France with numerous efforts created but after all that Belgium was still in the game thanks to the maiden effort from Belgium left winger Cayman.

The second half of the match was rather dry as France failed to convert a lot of chances while Belgian team was barely in the game. However, in the 86th minute France got a chance to double the lead from the spot courtesy of Amber Tysiak's handball in the penalty area. Tysiak who already was on a yellow card conceded the penalty which resulted in her being sent off.

French center-back Wendie Renard stepped up for the penalty but failed to convert as her weak effort to the right corner of the goal was parried away by Belgian Goalkeeper Evrard. Renard also choked the opportunity on the rebound but her effort went wide.

The match ended with a score of 2-1 with France winning the game. France was also able to maintain their first spot in Group D with the win as Matchday-2 came to end. Next Tuesday, France will face Iceland who is second in Group-D.

