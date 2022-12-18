French sex workers offer free sex if France lift FIFA World Cup 2022

In a bizzare announcement, French commercial sex workers have offred free sex on Sunday, if their team beat Argentina in the Qatar World Cup finals.Although both nations have won the prestigious trophy twice, they have never faced off in a major final.

This will be Argentina's second appearance in the final of the World Cup in the past three editions; the Messi-led Argentina had also reached the title clash int he 2014 World Cup, where they faced a 0-1 loss to Germany. France, meanwhile, are the current champions at the tournament and will be aiming at becoming the first team to successfully defend the title since Brazil. Both sides will be locking horns for the 13th time in football history. Argentina hold the edge over France, having won six out of 12 times in their meetings, with France winning three; the other three matches have ended in a draw. France, however, had won in their last meeting that incidentally came in the World Cup knock-out stages at the previous edition (2018).