French striker Kylian Mbappe puts rumors about his future to rest

Paris [France], June 13 : Paris Saint Germain's talismanic striker Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday cleared the uncertainty around his future by stating that he will continue with the French club next season.

The Frenchman has been poised for a move since the end of the season and various media reports suggested that he will move to a different club in the summer transfer window.

However, Mbappe put all those rumours to rest as he took to Twitter to clear all the doubts that were building up around his future.

"LIES... At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy," Mbappe wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/KMbappe/status/1668605061323210754?s=20

Sky Sports disclosed a statement from Mbappe on Tuesday which read, "After having publicly declared in recent weeks that he will be a Parisian next season, Kylian Mbappe did not ask for his departure this summer, but merely confirmed to the club that he was not activating his additional year."

"The management of the club in charge of its extension (signed on May 21 2022) was informed of its decision on July 15 2022 and the sole purpose of the email was to confirm what had already been orally clarified previously."

"Mbappe and his entourage claim they have not discussed this point with the club again during the year, except 15 days ago to announce the sending of the letter. Nor has any possible new extension been mentioned."

"Finally, Mbappe and his entourage regret that the receipt of this letter has been transmitted to the media and that these exchanges are made public with the sole aim of damaging his image and the smooth running of conversations with the club."

One week ago, the French goal-scoring machine Kylian Mbappe was officially crowned as Ligue 1's top scorer for the 2022-2023 season.

With 29 goals, the capital club's striker has been named as Ligue 1's top scorer. Mbappe received the award for his achievement after the game against Clermont Foot 63 on Matchday 38.

