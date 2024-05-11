French striker Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris-Saint Germain after this season

Paris [France], May 11 : France forward Kylian Mbappe on Friday announced on social media that he will leave Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the season.

"It's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday," Mbappe said in a video post on X.

After joining PSG from AS Monaco six years ago, Mbappe became the club's all-time leading scorer, with 255 goals in 305 games.

The France international won twelve major trophies with PSG, including six Ligue 1 crowns, three French Cups, as many French Super Cups, and two French League Cups.

In the 2019-20 season, PSG came agonisingly close to winning the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final with him in charge of the attack.

"It's a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here," Mbappe added.

"It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years," the French striker concluded.

