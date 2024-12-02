"From here we're going to try to build": City manager Guardiola reflects on defeat against Liverpool in PL

Liverpool [UK], December 2 : Following a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in the Premier League (PL) on Sunday, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reflected on the defeat and said that from this point they will try to build again.

In a match that showcased Liverpool's dominance, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo led the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, significantly distancing themselves from their Premier League title rivals.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola congratulated Liverpool for their "well-deserved" victory over City. He added that City dominated the first 20 minutes which seemed like they were in their "prime" form.

"First, I would like congratulate Liverpool on a well-deserved win. The first 20 minutes we experienced [intensity and pressure] like when we came here in our prime. I saw how Ruben came back. How good Nathan controlled Salah. I want the team back. I want the players back. Three or four players came back [from injury] and the feeling from here is we started to build something," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The head coach further added that they will try to win their upcoming matches and regain their confidence.

"From here we're going to try to build, win games and regain our confidence. Then we are team and it's fantastic. I'm sitting here defending what we defend because these players give everything. The best years I lived in Manchester, and I have to find a solution to try to win games. If we gave up at Anfield and are not consistent, you go home with a terrible result. The team was there all the time," he added.

Liverpool's breakthrough came in the 12th minute, with Salah delivering a precise pass that allowed Gakpo to tap the ball into the net. Gakpo was instrumental in stretching City's defense and displayed impressive pace and positioning, contributing significantly to Liverpool's attacking prowess.

Despite City growing into the game and managing just one shot on goal compared to Liverpool's ten in the first half, the visitors struggled to create significant opportunities. Liverpool had a chance to seal the victory earlier when Salah was through on goal, but the Egyptian uncharacteristically fired over the crossbar.

The game was finally put to bed in the 78th minute when Salah converted a penalty, awarded after Luis Diaz was fouled by Ortega.

This victory propelled the Merseyside club nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal and eleven points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, solidifying their position at the top of the Premier League table.

