Gautam Adani lauds Lamine Yamal after his performance in UEFA Euros 2024 semifinal

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Following Spain's 2-1 victory over France in the UEFA Euros 2024 semifinal , Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani applauded the young winger Lamine Yamal for his exceptional goal on Wednesday.

Yamal, with his quick feet, cut the ball to his left and curled the ball into the top left corner, leaving French keeper Mike Maignan helpless. The 16-year-old's 25-yard stroke made him the youngest player to score at a major tournament. His efforts fanned the flames of hope inside the fan base and their camp.

Gautam Adani took to social media and appreciated Yamal.

"The world of soccer stood still at 20:16 yesterday. Logic defying magic goal from 20 yards by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Coincidence? Maybe. Talent? Undeniable! What an inspiring story for all youngstershumble and difficult beginnings, talking to his mother daily, carrying school textbooks with himand yet this teenage sensation has made history, becoming the youngest ever to play - and score for both FC Barcelona and Spain. Congratulations to @FCBarcelona!

for scouting out Yamal at six years of age! Amazing. The power of youth is blazing bright! Congrats to Spain and Yamal! Bring it on," Adani wrote on X.

Coming to the match, Dani Olmo and Yamal weaved magic with their quality to power Spain in the final of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over France in the semi-final at Allianz Arena.

It was a neck-to-neck tie right from the moment when referee Slavko Vincic blew the whistle to mark the beginning of an enticing semi-final in Munich.

