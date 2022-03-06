Gave away two sloppy goals: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham after loss to Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was dejected as Hyderabad FC ended the defending champions' hopes of retaining the title following a 2-1 defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Rohit Danu (14') and Joel Chianese (41') gave the Nizams a two-goal lead in the first half as the Islanders only managed to pull one back through Mourtada Fall (76').

"You always have a hope of a comeback if you're behind. So, yes I did. We give away two sloppy goals. First for the set-piece and the second one is just a long ball down the field which we should be dealt better. We can't give away those types of goals. We played some good build-up football from the back but we just need to take a little bit more care and in the final third to make sure that when we do get opportunities we take them," said Des Buckingham in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

Regarding the loss in the last seven matches, the head coach said that the team will review the performance at the end of the season and start preparing for the upcoming Champions League.

"We'll do a review at the end of the season. The season only just finished for us in terms of the league. We've still got the Champions League. We'll have some time off now a couple of days before we regroup and come back together to go and challenge. What's going to be a very tough group in Riyadh for the Champions League but we need to get ready for that," said the head coach.

This win took Hyderabad FC to the second spot with 38 points from their 20 games, while Des Buckingham's men finished the season fifth with 31 points on the board and allowed Kerala Blasters a clear passage into the semi-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

