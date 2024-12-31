Geovany Quenda breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's 22-year-old record at Sporting CP

Lisbon [Portugal], December 31 : Geovany Quenda broke Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo's 22-year-old record at Sporting CP after playing a starring role in the club's crucial win over Benfica.

At the age of 17 years and eight months, Quenda became the youngest player to feature for Sporting in the Lisbon derby game. He was influential throughout the 72 minutes that he spent on the field before being substituted on Monday.

According to Goal.com, the record was previously held by Ronaldo, who appeared in the Lisbon derby at the age of 17 years and 10 months in December 2002.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Quenda has been absolutely sensational for the Sporting CP. He became a popular face under previous head coach Ruben Amorim, who was the one to hand Quenda his senior debut.

Notably, in August, the Portuguese midfielder became the youngest player in the club's entire history to score a league goal at 17 years and 95 days. He struck the back of the net in Sporting CP's 4-3 loss against FC Porto.

In the ongoing season, Quenda has made 16 appearances in Liga Portugal and has one goal to his name. Sporting is currently at the top of the table with 40 points in 16 matches. Porto sits in the second spot with the same number of points, but Sporting sits at the summit with a better goal difference.

Sporting with 13 wins to their name, have a goal difference of 34, while Porto closely follows with 31. Sitting in the third spot, Benfica is giving tough competition to the duo with 38 points.

After Amorim's departure, Joao Pereira was named as his successor. However, after losing his first three matches, Pereira was sacked within weeks of his appointment. Following the sacking, Rui Borges was brought in as his replacement.

Hoping to maintain its place at the top, Sporting will return to action on January 3 against Vitoria at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

