German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], August 21 : German goalkeeper and 2014 World Cup-winning player, Manuel Neuer on Wednesday announced his retirement from international football.

After Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, Neur became the fourth and latest German player to announce his retirement from international football. The 38-year-old was a part of Germany's EURO 2024 squad that crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage on their home soil.

Spain handed them a 2-1 defeat in the last eight in a thrilling clash. It was goals from Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino sealed their exit from the tournament.

Months after the conclusion of EURO 2024, Neur took to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement from international football.

The German goalkeeper shared a video and said that he feels very good physically and could have played in the 2026 World Cup. Neur added that he wants to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future.

The 38-year-old concluded by saying that he loved wearing the jersey of the German national team.

"Everyone who knows me knows that this decision was not easy for me. I feel very good physically and of course the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have been very appealing to me. At the same time, I am convinced that now is exactly the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future. It was a great time that shaped me and of which I am very proud. Winning the World Cup in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championships at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful. It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the jersey of the German national team," Neur said in the video.

Neuer will now continue to focus on his club career and hope to win many more trophies with Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann will now aim to find Neur's replacement.

The Germans will play their next match against Hungary and the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League in September.

