Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh reveals reason to rejoin NorthEast United FC

New Delhi [India], May 20 : After spending most of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season with Hyderabad FC, Gurmeet Singh made a late move in March to rejoin his former club, NorthEast United FC.

The goalkeeper penned a long-term deal, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Highlanders.

After spending two-and-a-half years with Hyderabad FC, Singh embarked on a new chapter in his career. During his tenure with the Yellow and Black, he made significant improvements under Manolo Marquez and established himself as the No. 1 choice. He was also a member of the Hyderabad FC squad that won the ISL Cup during the 2021-22 season.

Singh participated in an interview session with NorthEast United FC, where he spoke about his football journey, his India U23 debut, and many other things.

Recalling the early days of his career, he said as quoted from ISL, "I'm from Haryana, district Jind, Narwana. Kids in my school used to play; looking at them, I started playing. I didn't pick goalkeeping. One of my seniors put me in goal because I was tall enough. Since then, they have always made me the goalkeeper. From there, I started gaining more interest in the sport and goalkeeping."

"Initially, I started playing in school, but then I got to know that a few kids go to academies for training. Then I got to know that academies have trails. I gave my first trial at Majestic Football Academy in Haryana. I started off there, then went on to play nationals. I was playing in the Subroto Cup when I got an offer from DSK Shivajians FC," he added.

After a short spell with the Pune-based club, the goalkeeper began his professional career with NorthEast United FC in 2018. The 24-year-old made his debut against Kerala Blasters in the final league match, coming on as a substitute for Pawan Kumar. He made eight appearances for the Highlanders in the subsequent season before joining Hyderabad FC in 2021.

"After that, I joined NorthEast United FC in 2018. Signing my first professional contract with NorthEast United FC was one of the best days of my life. I spent three years at NorthEast United FC; after that, I moved to Hyderabad FC for three years, and now I am back at NorthEast United FC," he stated.

He was among the many Indian players who had their breakthrough under Marquez. He opened up about his time with Hyderabad FC and clinching his first title.

"I learned a lot from the quality players at Hyderabad FC. I felt I was very lucky because there are players who play for their entire lives and don't win a trophy. But we were fortunate enough to win the title and etch our name in history," he said.

Singh further revealed that reuniting with the club was his primary reason for joining NorthEast United FC in the mid-2023-24 season.

Speaking on the matter, he said, "NorthEast United FC came with an offer (in February 2024). There were other clubs also interested in me. But since I've played here, it felt right for me to come back here."

After an impressive season with Hyderabad FC, Singh was called up for the 2022 Asian Games, where he made his India U23 debut against China U23. Despite the match resulting in a 5-1 defeat for the Blue Colts, Singh denied a penalty in that match and also made some crucial saves throughout the game.

An injury to Phurba Lachenpa also opened the door to the senior national team, where he was a member of the squad that won the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship.

"It was unique playing in the Asian Games in China. I got the chance to play with senior players. It was a proud moment for me and my family to represent the country. One of the best moments of my life till now," Gurmeet remarked.

Since March, Singh has played four ISL games as the goalkeeper for NorthEast United FC, during which he kept a clean sheet against Kerala Blasters FC. The Highlanders made significant improvements this season but fell just short of the playoff spot, finishing their ISL 2023-24 campaign in seventh place in the points table with 26 points from 22 matches.

Nevertheless, Singh remains optimistic and hopeful about reaching new heights with NorthEast United FC and performing well in the upcoming ISL season under the guidance of Juan Pedro Benali.

"We could have done much better this season, but unfortunately, we couldn't. Hopefully, next season, we will work harder to produce better results and push the team forward," he concluded.

