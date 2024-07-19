'Good time to say goodbye': Jeakson Singh after leaving Kerala Blasters FC

New Delhi [India], July 19 : After ending his six-year-long association with Kerala Blasters FC, India midfielder Jeakson Singh said that this was the right time to say goodbye and take a new step in his career.

Ahead of his move, Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kerala Blasters FC during an interview with the Kerala-based franchise's media team, thanking them for their immense love and support over the years.

"It's true that I am leaving the club, and I thought sitting down to share my feelings and thoughts would be better. As a footballer, our life is short, and our career is a short time to experience a lot of things. So, I think after spending many years with the club, now is a good time to say goodbye and find a new chapter, nothing more than that. I hope fans can understand and respect my decision," Jeakson was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

"Dear Jacky, thank you for everything! Once a Blaster, always a Blaster. The Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeakson Singh and wishes him the best for his future endeavors," the Kerala Blasters wrote on X.

A product of the Minerva Punjab academy, Singh joined the Indian Arrows on loan to compete in the I-League following the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017. Notably, Singh scored the only goal for the Blue Tigers in a FIFA World Cup tournament. In 2018, he made a permanent move to the Kerala Blasters FC reserves but was once again loaned to the Indian Arrows.

After an impressive spell with the Indian Arrows, Singh was promoted to the senior team of the Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2019-20 ISL season. Since making his first-team debut in 2019, he has made 86 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

"I joined Kerala Blasters FC as a reserve player, and yeah, this is the club where I started my ISL career, made my ISL debut. I have learned a lot since then, and I have grown a lot as a player and as a person. I am grateful for everything the club has done for me," he added.

"The amount of love and support I got from the fans, the managing team, the coaching staff, and everyone who is part of the club, I'm really grateful for that, and yeah, it will always stay in my heart," the midfielder further added.

On Friday, Kolkata-based club East Bengal FC announced the signing of Jeakson on a four-year deal.

