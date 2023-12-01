Gremio beat Goias to keep title dream alive

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 1 Aldemir Ferreira and Franco Cristaldo scored second-half goals as Gremio recovered from a goal down to secure a 2-1 home win over Goias in Brazil's Serie A championship on Thursday.

Everton Morelli gave the visitors the lead just before the half hour at Gremio Arena by bursting away from his marker and slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Caique Santos, reports Xinhua.

Ferreira equalized just after halftime when he deftly controlled Luis Suarez's pass with his chest before cutting inside to fire a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Franco Cristaldo completed the turnaround six minutes later as he capitalized on an errant defensive header to smash a volley past Goias goalkeeper Tadeu Ferreira.

The result leaves Gremio fifth, four points behind leaders Palmeiras with two matchdays remaining. Goias are 18th in the 20-team standings and need to win their final two games by hefty margins to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor