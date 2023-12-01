Gremio beat Goias to keep title dream alive
By IANS | Published: December 1, 2023 11:24 AM 2023-12-01T11:24:24+5:30 2023-12-01T11:25:04+5:30
Rio de Janeiro, Dec 1 Aldemir Ferreira and Franco Cristaldo scored second-half goals as Gremio recovered from a goal down to secure a 2-1 home win over Goias in Brazil's Serie A championship on Thursday.
Everton Morelli gave the visitors the lead just before the half hour at Gremio Arena by bursting away from his marker and slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Caique Santos, reports Xinhua.
Ferreira equalized just after halftime when he deftly controlled Luis Suarez's pass with his chest before cutting inside to fire a right-footed shot into the far corner.
Franco Cristaldo completed the turnaround six minutes later as he capitalized on an errant defensive header to smash a volley past Goias goalkeeper Tadeu Ferreira.
The result leaves Gremio fifth, four points behind leaders Palmeiras with two matchdays remaining. Goias are 18th in the 20-team standings and need to win their final two games by hefty margins to have any chance of avoiding relegation.
