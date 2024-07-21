‘Happy Days’: Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Beach Vacation With Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Stunning Photos From Red Sea in Saudi Arabia

After a failed performance at UEFA Euro 2024, the Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, his "Happy days" with his partner Georgina Rodriguez at Red Sea beach in Saudi Arabia.

The Al Nassr star took to Instagram to post sizzling photos of him with Rodriguez, where both can be seen having a happy time on the banks of the Red Sea. The 39-year-old football star showed off his stunning body curves in photos while cycling and posing with her partner in the waters of the Sea.

Georgina Rodriguez can be seen next to Ronaldo wearing a stunning yellow binky posing in a picture at the banks of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. In another two photos he shared on social media, the 39-year-old is seen cycling.

Check Out Photos Here

Meanwhile, Portugal’s campaign at the Euros has been nothing short of underwhelming, given the talent it has in its squad. Ronaldo had a forgettable tournament, with the 39-year-old having 23 shots without scoring a single goal.